Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.