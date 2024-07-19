Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.