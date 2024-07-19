EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. 195,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 62,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

