Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health updated its FY24 guidance to at least $37.20 EPS.

Elevance Health stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,559. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $555.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

