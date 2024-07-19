Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $589.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $624.00 to $589.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.79.

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $503.94. The stock had a trading volume of 520,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,143. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 207.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

