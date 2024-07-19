Elite Life Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Life Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after buying an additional 862,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after buying an additional 481,376 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,679,000 after buying an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,638,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,200,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $179.83. 9,229,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,451,582. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

