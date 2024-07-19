Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.54. 3,447,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.