Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $52,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,422,000 after purchasing an additional 544,078 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $202,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 139,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. 2,373,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

