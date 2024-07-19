Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

