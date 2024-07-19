EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.19

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 346732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,098,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 59,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,424 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

