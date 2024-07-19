Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $107.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $189.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

