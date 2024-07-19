Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 1,432 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.