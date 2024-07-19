Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SITE traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,647. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.