Entropy Technologies LP Invests $346,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

