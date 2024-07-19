Entropy Technologies LP Invests $382,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $190.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average is $201.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -438.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.26 and a 1-year high of $224.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

