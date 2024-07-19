Entropy Technologies LP Invests $411,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $10,727,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 19,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $960.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

