Entropy Technologies LP Invests $433,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 957,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 94,804 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,524. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

