Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 128.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Casualty Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.