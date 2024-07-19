Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 230,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 139.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17.

Insider Activity

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.23.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

