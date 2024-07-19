Entropy Technologies LP Sells 5,649 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 170.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $26.74. 361,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

