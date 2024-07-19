Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.31. 52,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day moving average is $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

