Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 295,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 214,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.