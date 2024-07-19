Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

