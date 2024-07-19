EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOG. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.05. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

