EOS Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $86.83 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000671 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.