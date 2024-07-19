Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Equifax stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.32. 808,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,286. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

