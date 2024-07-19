Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $7.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.12. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.72.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in First Solar by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

