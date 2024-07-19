Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.03 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $70.03 million and $558,367.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,143.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00590498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00109730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00035222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00240733 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00050158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00071213 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,465,476 coins and its circulating supply is 76,466,700 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

