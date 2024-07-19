Ethereum Price Reaches $3,490.30 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $419.62 billion and $16.10 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,490.30 or 0.05259071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00041977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,224,184 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.