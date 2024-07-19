ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Trading 1.6% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10. 71 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (QULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap quality stocks selected and weighted based on various fundamental factors. QULL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
