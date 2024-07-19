European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on European Commercial REIT

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

European Commercial REIT ( TSE:ERE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.