European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
