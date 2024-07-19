Evercore ISI Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $400.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.50.

ANET opened at $332.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

