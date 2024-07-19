Evercore ISI Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Inline

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07. Five Below has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

