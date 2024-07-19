Evercore ISI Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $80.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

