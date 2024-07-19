Evercore ISI Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded down $31.41 on Friday, reaching $311.64. 25,865,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,890. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 585.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

