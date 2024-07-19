Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $6,051,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everi by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

