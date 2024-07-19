EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.51. EVgo shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,482,828 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

EVgo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

