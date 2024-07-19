ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $493,867.50 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $278,355.00.

EXLS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 646,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,191. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

