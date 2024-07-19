Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.