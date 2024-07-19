Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $167.21 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

