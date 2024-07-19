Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.58 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
