Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,618 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $509,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679,992. The company has a market cap of $463.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

