F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 493,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
