FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) vs. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head-To-Head Review

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 11.23% -7.46% 12.24% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and SharpLink Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $11.60 million 1.01 $980,000.00 ($0.06) -27.50 SharpLink Gaming $4.95 million 0.41 -$14.24 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FalconStor Software has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FalconStor Software and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats SharpLink Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

