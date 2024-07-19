Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIHL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.