Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,857 shares of company stock worth $734,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

