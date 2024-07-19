First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. First Community had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

First Community Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. First Community has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $152.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Community

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.