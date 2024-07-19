First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 92,200 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.52. 264,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,606. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

View Our Latest Report on QNST

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.