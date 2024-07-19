First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of ARC Document Solutions worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ARC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. 58,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $132.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.