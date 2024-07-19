First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,350 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after acquiring an additional 841,195 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 1,263,060 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,780,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. 1,243,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

